BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A groundbreaking took place Wednesday morning to celebrate the new Steele Boulevard project in Berlin.

The $18 million transit oriented development project is near the Berlin Train Station and will connect to Farmington Avenue and the train station parking lot.

It will have 76 apartments along with retail and medical space.

The private project is supported by grants from the State of Connecticut.