Harbor Freight Tools to open new store in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– A new tool retailer is coming to Bristol this summer and will be hiring for several positions.

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu informed City Council members on Tuesday night, that Harbor Freight Tools will be opening up at 871 Farmington Avenue, where the former Staples building used to be.

This 24,000 square-foot store will be the tenth Harbor Freight Tools in the state. It will stock a full selection of tools and accessories.

Mayor Zoppo-Sassu released the following statement on the store opening:

“The City of Bristol has been working with Harbor Freight Tools for the last several months to finalize site specific issues and their participation in the tax abatement program. This 4-year abatement was an important component in filling this retail space, and will allow them to invest in some much-needed infrastructure improvements that are needed for their specific build-out.” Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu

The company plans to hire a number of full and part time workers, along with supervisors and managers. To apply, visit harborfreightjobs.com.