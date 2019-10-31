Hartford business caps off World Series

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There might not be a whole lot of Washington Nationals fans in Connecticut, but right now there are a lot of high-quality Washington Nationals World Series Champions commemorative hats, because they’re making them in at GIMASport in Hartford.

Aside from Washington and Houston fans, nobody was watching the World Series more closely than Roberto Giansiracusa, the owner of GIMASport.

“I stay up and watch the game and then I send out texts to all the workers, primarily my managers,” Giansiracusa said.

That’s because, as soon as the game is over, the work begins for GIMASport. At about 4 a.m., they started making thousands of embroidered commemorative hats.

“[The logo is] created, and then the logo gets digitized,” said Giansiracusa. “We have to pick threads out. You know, it’s a very tedious process that all comes together nicely.”

The question for the last week has been when it would all come together. This up and down series with the home team never winning made it impossible to predict.

“Once, you thought Washington was going to sweep, then Houston came back,” Giansiracusa said. “Then you thought Houston was going to win, and Washington took 2 on the road.”

To win their first world championship ever. That means no one has ever made a Washington Nationals World Series Champions hat before, and every fan is going to want one. The initial run is 5,000, with multiple re-orders expected.

“So the demand is very high right now,” said Giansiracusa. “That demand will probably last about 2 weeks, but it will be really high over the next two weeks.”

If demand remains high, and there are lots of re-orders, they could keep making hats right through the weekend.