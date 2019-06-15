Business

Hartford Business Journal: Mohegan Sun slot revenues down 11 months in a row

(WTNH) - The slot revenues at Mohegan Sun Casino are now on an 11-month cold streak.

According to the Hartford Business Journal, revenues for the month of May are once again off from 2018.

The lower revenues come after the opening of the new MGM Casino in Springfield.

Mohegan Sun booked $47.7 million last month. That's down 7 percent from the same time last year.

The state gets $11.9 million of that revenue as part of their gaming compact with the tribes.

