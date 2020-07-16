Hartford hotels see layoffs, two could close

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of hotel workers are facing layoff and two major hotels could potentially close. 

According to the CT Department of Labor website, about 400 workers have been laid off at the Hartford Marriott, the Hilton, and the Sheraton in Windsor Locks.

RELATED: Train travel in Hartford picking up steam after slowdown amid COVID-19 pandemic

To make matters worse, the Marriott and Hilton reported to the Department of Labor that they are potentially closing.  Much of their business relies on business travelers, conventions, and big events like weddings. Right now, none of those big events are happening.

We spoke with the Executive Director of the Connecticut Lodging Association Ginny Kozlowski who says this business has ripple effects too.

“It’s taxi cab drivers. It’s linen supply companies. It’s musicians that play in these hotels. It’s far more far-reaching than just the hotel staff itself,” said Kozlowski. 

There are some encouraging signs, she says the New Haven Omni is still closed but is slated to open up on July 17 after having some renovations.

Plus, construction is still being done on the Pirelli building in the Elm City to open up as a hotel. 

Kozlowski is encouraging folks to travel within the state this summer. Even if folks just stay one night in a hotel, it may not boost profits, but it could help keep the lights on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford hotels see layoffs, two could close

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford hotels see layoffs, two could close"

Gov. Lamont, Sens. Blumenthal and Murphy call on Senate to pass new COVID-19 relief bill

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont, Sens. Blumenthal and Murphy call on Senate to pass new COVID-19 relief bill"

State pushing for innovators to handle trash instead of fixing MIRA plant

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State pushing for innovators to handle trash instead of fixing MIRA plant"

Salvation Army makes operation changes to provide over one million meals during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army makes operation changes to provide over one million meals during pandemic"

Train travel in Hartford picking up steam after slowdown amid COVID-19

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Train travel in Hartford picking up steam after slowdown amid COVID-19"

Local election officials prepping for COVID-19 primary; say results could take days

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local election officials prepping for COVID-19 primary; say results could take days"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss