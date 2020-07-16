Hartford hotels see layoffs, two could close

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of hotel workers are facing layoff and two major hotels could potentially close.

According to the CT Department of Labor website, about 400 workers have been laid off at the Hartford Marriott, the Hilton, and the Sheraton in Windsor Locks.

To make matters worse, the Marriott and Hilton reported to the Department of Labor that they are potentially closing. Much of their business relies on business travelers, conventions, and big events like weddings. Right now, none of those big events are happening.

We spoke with the Executive Director of the Connecticut Lodging Association Ginny Kozlowski who says this business has ripple effects too.

“It’s taxi cab drivers. It’s linen supply companies. It’s musicians that play in these hotels. It’s far more far-reaching than just the hotel staff itself,” said Kozlowski.

There are some encouraging signs, she says the New Haven Omni is still closed but is slated to open up on July 17 after having some renovations.

Plus, construction is still being done on the Pirelli building in the Elm City to open up as a hotel.

Kozlowski is encouraging folks to travel within the state this summer. Even if folks just stay one night in a hotel, it may not boost profits, but it could help keep the lights on.