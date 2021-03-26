House passing bill allowing for continued outdoor dining is a lifeline for CT restaurants

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Help continues to pour in for restaurant owners struggling due to the pandemic. The House has passed a bill to further expand outdoor dining options. So, how long will last and what does it means for restaurant owners?

In 2020, the pandemic hit hard and fast knocking out lights to more than 600 restaurants across Connecticut. However, a lifeline for others still struggling was provided by lawmakers through a provision, allowing outdoor food and beverage service.

“What you saw in 2020, let them go outside onto a grassy area, go onto a parking lot, use sidewalks, they’ll be able to do that again for at least another year,” said Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

A bipartisan group of house lawmakers just voted in favor of expanding those options, thus keeping many restaurants afloat.

“This is a huge opportunity for them, because everyone can say ‘people are starting to go back,’ which is great, but they’re carrying a year’s worth of debt. They need the opportunity to pay off that debt and make it through the next year,” said Dolch.

Before COVID-19, the restaurant industry provided an estimated 9 billion dollars to the state’s economy, and it put at least 160,000 people to work.

Outdoor dining has become a mainstay at Zoi’s in downtown New Haven. The owner says expanded dining has been great for business.

“It created recognition that we are still here, visibly seeing tables outside. Two, it gave people a sense of ease that if they didn’t want to sit inside they could sit outside and enjoy the weather,” said Pete Maniatis , Owner of Zoi’s.

The restaurants industry lost at least 85,000 employees during the pandemic. Maniatis says he never lost an employee and credits government provided PPP and local customers.

“We had really good support from local police, fire, doctors and nurses in the area,” said Maniatis.

“Every week has gotten a little bit better but I know what they’re dealing with. I know their financial states, their situations and I worry about making sure they have a great summer,” said Dolch.

The bill will head to the Senate next week, and then to Governor Lamont’s desk, where it’s expected to be approved.