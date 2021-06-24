iCapital Network expanding operations to Greenwich, to create 200 CT jobs

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — New York City-based iCapital Network will be expanding operations into Connecticut and create 200 jobs over the next few years, Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday.

iCapital, a technology-focused banking and finance management company, will be opening an office in Greenwich this fall.

“We are excited to welcome iCapital to Connecticut, and I congratulate them on their decision to invest and grow in our state,” Governor Lamont said. “This is more validation that our approach to growth and economic development is working, as we’re seeing more companies take a second look at our state and decide that it is an ideal environment for them to grow and thrive. I’m looking forward to having a strong working relationship with CEO Lawrence Calcano, and the entire team at iCapital.”

Lawrence Calcano, chairman and CEO of iCapital Network, said in part, “When we considered locations for the expansion of our domestic footprint, Connecticut was the obvious choice. I respect the Governor’s commitment to bringing top-tier employers and good jobs to Connecticut and supporting entrepreneurship in innovative sectors that will drive economic growth.”

The company currently has 450 employees, and the expansion to connecticut will create 200 jobs in the next two years.

iCapital Network was founded in 2013.