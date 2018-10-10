Ideanomics purchases UConn's former West Hartford campus for $5.2 million
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A former University of Connecticut campus in West Hartford has been sold.
On Wednesday, Ideanomics, a fintech and asset digitization services company, announced that it closed on the $5.2 million purchase of the campus.
Related Content: West Hartford city officials to discuss potential purchase of former UConn campus
Ideanomics said it planned convert the 58-acre former campus into Fintech Village, which would serve as the company's global innovation center. This will be a $283 million investment that plans to create 330 jobs for West Hartford.
"...Our Fintech Village technology campus will stimulate the highest innovation by boasting the finest in urban design, sustainable and green technologies, and improvements to community connectivity factors such as trails for walking, biking, and enriched urban flow," said Dr. Bruno Wu, co-CEO and Chairman of Ideanomics.
Related Content: UConn board votes to approve sale of West Hartford campus
"...A commitment by a company like Ideanomics to establish their global headquarters for technology and innovation here in our state makes Connecticut an even more attractive place to live and work and will have an impact far beyond this one location in West Hartford. We welcome Ideanomics to our state and wish them many years of success and growth," Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy added.
The company is working with West Hartford on the development of Fintech Village.
More Stories
-
- New Haven police investigate gunfire that struck home on Hurlburt Street
- 'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida
- New Haven man fights off home intruders, stabbing one back in self-defense
- News 8 to Sponsor Hartford Courant Travel Show: Fall & Winter Escapes
- Pedestrian struck in Hartford, portion of Wethersfield Avenue closed
- Hamden PD: Man flashed his genitals to a female in library
- Police investigate gunfire outside New Haven bar
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Fast, furious: How Michael grew into a 155 mph monster
WASHINGTON (AP) - Moist air, warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, and ideal wind patterns supercharged Hurricane Michael in the hours before it smacked Florida's Panhandle. Hurricane Michael was barely a hurricane Tuesday morning, with winds of 90 mph. A little over a day later, it had transformed into a monster. When it made landfall Wednesday afternoon, it was blowing at 155 mph. That's a 72 percent increase in wind speed in less than 33 hours.Read More »
- 'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida
- Thousands ready to respond after Hurricane Michael plows across Florida Panhandle
- Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
- Watch: Couple marries on the beach before Hurricane Michael
- Hurricane Michael now Cat. 4 with 150 mph winds, monster storm taking aim at Panhandle
- WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage of Hurricane Michael
- Video: Hurricane Michael conditions across the coast
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police presence in Meriden late Wednesday afternoon
There is a police presence on a street in Meriden late Wednesday afternoon.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Haven police investigate gunfire that struck home on Hurlburt Street
Officials in New Haven are looking into gunfire that took place on Tuesday...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Haven man fights off home intruders, stabbing one back in self-defense
A New Haven man is recovering after police say he fought off two home...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News 8 to Sponsor Hartford Courant Travel Show: Fall & Winter Escapes
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Looking for a getaway this fall or winter? News 8...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pedestrian struck in Hartford, portion of Wethersfield Avenue closed
Hartford police are investigating after a collision between a motor vehicle...Read More »
Video Center
-
Guilford police warn of recent scam targeting grandparents
Grandparents in Guilford are being victimized by a recent scam going around the town.Read More »
-
FBI looking to question Bianca Bowles in larger New Haven City Hall corruption probe
News 8 has confirmed exclusively the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to question former New Haven mayoral staffer Bianca Bowles as part of a larger corruption probe of City Hall.Read More »
-
WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER UPDATE
Flash Flood Watch for all of Connecticut Thursday. Generally fair and cool November-like weather for the weekend!!!!Read More »