Ideanomics purchases UConn's former West Hartford campus for $5.2 million

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A former University of Connecticut campus in West Hartford has been sold.

On Wednesday, Ideanomics, a fintech and asset digitization services company, announced that it closed on the $5.2 million purchase of the campus.

Ideanomics said it planned convert the 58-acre former campus into Fintech Village, which would serve as the company's global innovation center. This will be a $283 million investment that plans to create 330 jobs for West Hartford.

"...Our Fintech Village technology campus will stimulate the highest innovation by boasting the finest in urban design, sustainable and green technologies, and improvements to community connectivity factors such as trails for walking, biking, and enriched urban flow," said Dr. Bruno Wu, co-CEO and Chairman of Ideanomics.

"...A commitment by a company like Ideanomics to establish their global headquarters for technology and innovation here in our state makes Connecticut an even more attractive place to live and work and will have an impact far beyond this one location in West Hartford. We welcome Ideanomics to our state and wish them many years of success and growth," Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy added.

The company is working with West Hartford on the development of Fintech Village.