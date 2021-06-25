ITT Inc. moving corporate headquarters from NY to Stamford

(WTNH) — Global manufacturing and technology company ITT Inc. is moving its corporate headquarters to Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday.

ITT is moving from White Plains, New York, to Washington Blvd. in Stamford.

ITT makes highly engineered components and develops customized tech solutions for transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. There are around 9,700 employees in more than 35 countries that work for ITT. The move to Stamford will bring 57 jobs to Connecticut.

“Our administration has been laser-focused on doing everything we can to get Connecticut’s economy growing again, and having a company with a worldwide reputation like ITT deciding to move their global headquarters to our state is nothing but a win,” Governor Lamont said. “I appreciate the team at ITT, including CEO Luca Savi, on selecting Connecticut, and I look forward to having a strong working relationship as this company continues to grow here.”

Luca Savi, president and CEO of ITT Inc., said in part, “Stamford’s rich history and prime location will provide the perfect home for our new global headquarters and will allow us to grow and build upon ITT’s long history. As a global manufacturer and developer of highly engineered components and technology, we are confident that our newly designed space will inspire innovation and collaboration and provide better solutions to serve our customers. We look forward to our move later this year.”

This is the third announcement within one week of a major company moving to or expanding in Connecticut.