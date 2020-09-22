JetBlue adding 4 non-stop routes at Bradley Int’l Airport, to be largest carrier in Hartford

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — JetBlue Airlines is officially expanding service at Bradley International Airport, adding four non-stop routes. This service expansion makes JetBlue the largest carrier in the Hartford area.

The expansion comes after Governor Ned Lamont changed the state’s travel quarantine requirements, allowing travelers to bypass the state’s 14-day quarantine after arriving from hotspots if their COVID-19 test is negative.

The airlines’ four new routes aim to meet potential leisure demand. The new routes that will depart from Bradley will go to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Cancun, Mexico.

Photo: JetBlue

Passengers can fly to Cancun starting Nov. 19, 2020. Flights to the other three destinations will be available starting Dec. 18, 2020.

The airline will continue to offer non-stop routes from Bradley to several areas in Florida as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico.

JetBlue hopes to be the largest carrier in all of Connecticut by 2021.