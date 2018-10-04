Lawsuit filed against LaCroix for false labels, marketing Video

(WTNH) - A class action lawsuit has been filed against the maker of the popular sparkling water brand, LaCroix.

The suit filed in Illinois is looking to stop LaCroix from labeling and marketing that it is 100 percent natural. It is seeking damages for consumers.

It alleges that an independent testing shows that it contains synthetic ingredients used in insecticides.

The National Beverage Corporation denies all allegations, which it says were filed "without basis in fact or law."