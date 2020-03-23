LIST: Companies hiring during coronavirus outbreak

(WTNH) — With so many out of work due to coronavirus spread concerns, there are companies across Connecticut who are, in fact, looking for more employees during this time.

According to the Department of Labor, as of March 23, nearly 100,000 CT residents are out of work in just over one week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But, there are companies looking to add to their workforce during this time.

Companies hiring during virus outbreak:

Acme — hiring in all stores, including 4 stores in Connecticut. Right now looking for various positions throughout store due to increased demand: cashiers, stockers. They are looking to hire part-time and hoping to be able to retain these new hires. Open to people temporarily out of work who are looking to bridge a financial gap.

Amazon— hiring 800 workers in North Haven, Windsor and across Connecticut

Aveanna Healthcare – currently hiring RN’s, LPN’s and C.N.A’s to provide one on one care to the medically fragile community. Please call 856-206-5029 or apply online here.

Big Y – currently hiring in Old Saybrook and other locations for cashiers (all shifts), bakery clerks, meat/seafood, food services, overnight grocery clerks

Bozzuto’s Inc. — CDLA drivers, diesel technicians, marketing, accounting, human resources.

City of Bridgeport — Hiring seasonal positions for Lifeguards, Public Facilities Maintainers, Parks Groundskeepers, Checkpoint Attendants, and more.

Brightview Senior Livings – hiring multiple positions for Communities in New Canaan and Shelton, as well as Lake Tappan, Tarrytown and Sayville, NY.

Bristol Hospital—nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists.

Carbonella & DeSarbo, Inc.– a wholesale fruit and produce distributor located in Branford, CT currently hiring warehouse staff, as well as non-CDL and CDL drivers.

CVS Health—More than 600 jobs in Connecticut ranging from retail store associates, customer healthcare concierge, managers, and pharmacy technicians. The positions are full-time, part-time and temporary.

Companions Forever – Elderly in-home care company looking for healthy caregivers.

Dollar General — hiring for 50,000 temporary jobs across the country.

Domino’s—Openings for 180 Connecticut jobs, ranging from delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers to managers.

Epic Personnel Partners, LLC — is hiring nearly 500 employees due to increasing demands at a large food distribution center across the country, including facilities in Bloomfield/Hartford. The California-based employment service is currently hiring for warehouse opportunities ranging from selectors, reach truck operators, janitorial, clerical, loaders/unloaders and many more! If interested, contact Epic Personnel Partners at (860) 461-0430 to schedule an appointment.

Gates Automotive Group — Gates is hiring the following: Sales Consultants, Finance Manager, and Sales Manager. For more on these openings, you can visit their site here.

Harbor Freight – Harbor Freight Tools plans to open a store in Bristol this summer. The store will be located at 871 Farmington Avenue. In the coming months, Harbor Freight expects to hire a number of full-time and part-time positions for the new Bristol store, including sales and stocking associates, supervisors and managers.

Instacart — The on-demand grocery company says it plans to hire 300,000 “full-service shoppers” over the next three months.

Lowe’s—Stores remain open to provide essential products and services, and they are actively hiring in Connecticut for full-time, part-time and seasonal roles available for displaced workers who are seeking short-term opportunities.

Papa John’s — The pizza chain is looking to fill 20,000 positions.

Pizza Hut — They plan to hire 30,000 workers nationwide to conduct “contactless” delivery, carryout, and curbside pickup.

SAS Retail Services: This company offers several different types of job opportunities in the retail industry across Connecticut and nationwide.

ShopRite – The company that owns ShopRite and PriceRite says it needs hundreds of extra workers. Positions are in stores and warehouses.

Star Distributors, Inc.– wholesale beer distributor in West Haven is currently hiring for the following: CDL delivery drivers, day and night warehouse persons (with forklift experience); apply online here.

Stew Leonards — Hiring, across Connecticut. Seasonal hiring push as we would usually do. Open to people who are looking for temporary work while they wait out the crisis.

Stop & Shop— The grocery and supply chain announced Thursday, March 26 they will be hiring at least 5,000 new associates in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Regular part-time positions are available in stores, distribution centers, and delivery operations.

Taco Bell – As of Monday, May 25, 2020, they are planning to hire 30,000 employees for the summer season. They need people to fill existing positions as well as those for new roles created to reflect the shift in operations during the pandemic. Interviews will be done virtually and curbside.

Wakefern Food Corp. — Seeking to fill hundreds of positions at its five retail companies: ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Dearborn Market and Gourmet Garage. Workers hired will also earn a temporary $2 per hour wage premium.

Walgreens — Walgreens says they need nearly 10,000 new employees. They say they plan to fill some of those positions with furloughed hotel workers. Current workers are getting bonuses too.

Yale New Haven—hiring for a variety of available positions.