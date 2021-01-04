Local businesses look forward to more federal money to help them stay open through pandemic

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– With the latest COVID relief bill now law, small businesses are looking forward to getting more federal help, including one West Hartford business counting on that money to keep…running.

Running outside may be a great socially distanced pandemic activity, but selling running shoes and accessories has not always been easy during the pandemic. Fleet Feet in West Hartford employed dozens of people a year ago, but it is not an essential business, which means it had to shut down for two months last spring.

“Actually, March and April are two of our biggest months of the year because that’s when hibernation ends,” explained Fleet Feet owner Stephanie Blozy. “All the people in Connecticut come out of hibernation and start to exercise again.”

Blozy told her story to U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) as he looks at how small businesses are doing 10 months into the pandemic.

“After two weeks of keeping everyone on furlough, we made the decision to furlough all of our staff but the full time,” Blozy said. “I remember a couple of sleepless nights of, like, we’re going to use all of our unemployment money in the bank and then we’re going to have to start paying back.”

Fleet Feet was able to get in on the first round of Paycheck Protection Program funding. That kept Blozy from going into personal debt to keep her business open. She made some pandemic changes with social distancing and curbside pickup.

Murphy says almost $300 million in a new round of PPP is coming, with a few changes.

“For businesses that got a grant already, you have to show that you had a pretty significant reduction in business in 2020 compared to 2019,” Murphy explained. “That’s something you did not have to show for the first round.”

The hope at Fleet Feet is that lots of people made running-based New Year’s resolutions, but they also hope the second wave of COVID does not cause any more shutdowns in the new year.