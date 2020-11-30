Local businesses offer online pickup options to compete with Cyber Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s a holiday shopping season like we’ve never seen with a Cyber Monday expected to break records. It’s clear the pandemic is changing the way people shop with more than ever getting those gifts online.

“It was actually our best sales day with the store and online to date,” said Rory Gale, Owner of Hartford Prints, referring to Small Business Saturday.

Coming off a busy Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Connecticut’s small businesses are grateful for the support at this critical time.

“If you love us and you want us to be here today, tomorrow once we get through the pandemic, you have to make an effort. It’s not as easy as shopping on Amazon and it’s better than going to the mall. The gifts that you can find here are unique because they’re handmade, they’re one of a kind and they’re really special,” said Gale.

And the deals continue into Cyber Monday. Local businesses too like WeHa Roasting Company, a coffee business that opened right before the pandemic forced them to operate all online.

“The national chains have the money behind them so they’re able to survive this versus a small business that really takes pride in their products, a higher quality offering and they really need your help the most to survive this,” said Cody McCormack, Owner, WeHa Roasting Company.

The pandemic is changing the way people shop…

“Probably a little bit of both. I didn’t find all of my gifts here and do online, so maybe I’ll do it online when I go back home,” said Kristi Henriques.

Retailers are expecting reduced foot traffic this holiday season. Stores of all sizes are now offering expanded online pick up options, from big box to mom and pop, a lot are offering curbside pick up too, for those orders placed online.

“There’s free loading zones at the end of the street, so when you have to pick up your order you can just pop in one of those come down to the store and it’s really easy,” said Gale.