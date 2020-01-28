Louisiana man searching for beloved service dog he said was stolen from his home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Christmas Eve, Michael Ryan woke up to an empty house.

He told News 10 this last month has been hard after he claims his 13-year-old service dog, Dozzer, was stolen.

“I miss him,” Ryan said. “I want him home. It’s pretty rough.”

Seven years ago, Ryan received what he said is his biggest blessing: his friend for life, Dozzer.

“He’s been such a blessing,” Ryan explained. “He’s not just a dog that you feed. He’s been my companion, my friend; he’s everything.”

Ryan does not shy away from his past experiences with drug abuse and subsequent relapses. He told News 10 he is alive and clean today because of his beloved pet.

“To say he saved my life is the understatement of the year because I don’t know what I would do or what I would have done without him these past seven years,” adds Ryan.

Ryan said no matter what, Dozzer will always be a part of his life and he will never give up looking for his friend.

“My life has been difficult without him, and I will never stop looking for him. He will not give up on me. I will not give up on him.”