Lowe’s laying off thousands of workers

(WTNH)– Lowe’s says it’s laying off thousands of workers.

The layoffs include people who assemble items like grills and patio furniture, and maintenance and facility-service jobs, such as janitors.

Lowe’s says it’s outsourcing those jobs to third-party companies to let store associates spend more time on the sales floor serving customers.

Workers whose jobs are being eliminated will be given transition pay and the chance to apply for open roles within the company.

