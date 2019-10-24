Macy’s fulfillment center in Cheshire hiring for holiday season

Business

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Macy’s wants you to work for them this holiday season.

The department store is looking to hire full-time and part-time workers for their fulfillment center in Cheshire.

Related: Stretch Your Dollar: Where to look for holiday jobs

They are hosting on-site interviews on Oct. 24th from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it down that day, they are also taking online applications.

If you are looking for a new job somewhere else, October/November is the best time to apply.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Macy's fulfillment center in Cheshire hiring for holiday season

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy's fulfillment center in Cheshire hiring for holiday season"

Branford High School hosting vaping informational forum

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Branford High School hosting vaping informational forum"

State police awards officers and first responders

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State police awards officers and first responders"

2 teens splashed with hot oil after food truck gets hit by New Haven school bus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens splashed with hot oil after food truck gets hit by New Haven school bus"

Prescription buyback

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Prescription buyback"

National Prescription Drug Giveback Day in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "National Prescription Drug Giveback Day in Waterbury"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss