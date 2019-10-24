Macy’s fulfillment center in Cheshire hiring for holiday season

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Macy’s wants you to work for them this holiday season.

The department store is looking to hire full-time and part-time workers for their fulfillment center in Cheshire.

They are hosting on-site interviews on Oct. 24th from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it down that day, they are also taking online applications.

If you are looking for a new job somewhere else, October/November is the best time to apply.