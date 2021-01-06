Macy’s stores at Brass Mill and Crystal malls closing

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Macy’s stores at the Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury and the Crystal Mall in Waterford will be closing, the company announced Wednesday.

The company says, both closures were “part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020.”

They go on to say, “Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s store will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.”

A clearance sale will begin at both locations in January and run for about eight-12 weeks.

Macy’s has been at the Brass Mill location for 23 years and the Crystal Mall location for 36.

Macy’s can still be found in Connecticut at Connecticut Post Mall, Trumball Mall, Westfarms Mall, online at macys.com, or on the Macy’s app.

A list of store closures is available here: https://www.macysinc.com/about/store-count-and-square-footage.