Macy’s to close store in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Macy’s is closing one of its department stores at a Connecticut mall this year.

A representative for the retail giant announced on Monday that the Macy’s Westfield Meriden is set to close.

A clearance sale will begin this month and run for about 8 to 12 weeks.

There are still Macy’s stores in the state including the Macy’s Brass Mill Center, Macy’s Westfarms Mall, and Macy’s Pavilions at Buckland Hills.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Meriden community over the past 49 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy’s stores including Macy’s Brass Mill Center, Macy’s Westfarms Mall and Macy’s Pavilions at Buckland Hills as well as online at macys.com. In addition, Macy’s Backstage customers may continue to enjoy the Backstage selection at Macy’s Brass Mill Center and Macy’s Pavilions at Buckland Hills.” Bridget Betances

Manager, Northeast Media Relations | Macy’s, Inc.

Employees who are unable to place at nearby locations are eligible for severance.