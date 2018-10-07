Business

Mattress Firm to close 6 Connecticut stores

By:

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 12:09 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 08:08 PM EDT

Mattress Firm to close 6 Connecticut stores

(WTNH) - Following an announcement on Friday that sleep retail giant Mattress Firm filed for bankruptcy, the company announced that they will close up to 700 stores nationwide, including six in Connecticut.

Original Story: Nation's largest mattress retailer files for bankruptcy

Company officials said rapid expansion of stores in recent years - with locations often very close to each other - resulted in "cannibalization" of sales.

According to Business Insider, the company has identified 209 stores nationwide for imminent closure. Mattress Firm said in their bankruptcy filing that they may close up to 700 stores in total, but only these 209 have been chosen so far, which includes six Connecticut locations.

The six Connecticut Mattress Firm locations identified for immediate closure are:
(Source: BusinessInsider.com)

  • 927 West Main Street, Branford, CT 06405
     
  • 99 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT 06010
     
  • 3475 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111
     
  • 575 Boston Post Road Route 1, Orange, CT 06477
     
  • 9 Fieldstone Commons, Tolland, CT 06084
     
  • 1055 Silas Dean Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Mattress Firm said it hopes to complete its restructuring within two months.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center