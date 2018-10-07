Mattress Firm to close 6 Connecticut stores Bigstock Video

(WTNH) - Following an announcement on Friday that sleep retail giant Mattress Firm filed for bankruptcy, the company announced that they will close up to 700 stores nationwide, including six in Connecticut.

Company officials said rapid expansion of stores in recent years - with locations often very close to each other - resulted in "cannibalization" of sales.

According to Business Insider, the company has identified 209 stores nationwide for imminent closure. Mattress Firm said in their bankruptcy filing that they may close up to 700 stores in total, but only these 209 have been chosen so far, which includes six Connecticut locations.

The six Connecticut Mattress Firm locations identified for immediate closure are:

(Source: BusinessInsider.com)

927 West Main Street, Branford, CT 06405



99 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT 06010



3475 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111



575 Boston Post Road Route 1, Orange, CT 06477



9 Fieldstone Commons, Tolland, CT 06084



1055 Silas Dean Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Mattress Firm said it hopes to complete its restructuring within two months.