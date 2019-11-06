Microsoft tests 4-day workweek; productivity jumped 40%

(KRON/CNN) — Microsoft introduced a trial at its campus in Japan over the summer and it had some unexpected results.

For the month of August, employees worked a 4-day work week – and were urged to cut down on time spent on emails and in meetings.

The results might surprise you!

While the time spent at work went down, productivity went up.

The increase wasn’t insignificant – employee productivity went up almost 40% and the impact was widespread.

More than 90% of Microsoft’s 2,000+ employees said they were impacted by the new measures, according to the company.

In addition to the effect on employees, the company also saved on other resources, like electricity.

Microsoft plans to conduct another experiment in Japan later this year.

Employees will be asked to brainstorm new measures to improve the work-life balance and overall efficiency.

