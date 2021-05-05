Mohegan Sun offering $2K signing bonus for culinary positions, hosting job fair tomorrow and Friday

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a job? The competition might not be quite as competitive as you might think, especially in the Food and Beverage Industry.

Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton thinks he knows why.

“People are making a decision and saying, maybe their earning more through unemployment and the additional federal supplement.”

Hamilton also said that he’s a big believer in making sure that people can land on their feet. He is fully aware that when the casino was closed, a lot of their workers depended on unemployment and the federal stimulus to make it through the pandemic.

His point being that people might be earning more and are reluctant to come back to work. He has a plan.

Mohegan Sun is hosting a two-day job fair Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Cabaret Theater. There are opportunities in hotel and retail, security, marketing and event support.

But, probably most of all, positions in food and beverage. The restaurant industry was among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Now, Mohegan Sun is getting a little creative. They’re offering a sign-on bonus of $2,000 for culinary positions.

“I think we’re all kind of struggling with, we finally have gotten to a point where the COVID restrictions are going down and going away. From a restaurant perspective, we don’t have the ability to staff in order to get back to capacity,” Hamilton said.

The Cabaret Theater is located in the Casino of the Sky. Currently, Hamilton said there are over 200 positions to fill.

You find the open positions on Mohegan’s career website here.