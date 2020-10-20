More money is coming to small businesses in CT, but trade group says it’s not enough

(WTNH) — More money is coming for small businesses in our state. But the trade group representing Connecticut restaurants says it’s not enough.

The state announced $5,000 dollars each for businesses with fewer than 20 workers or $1.5 million dollars in annual payroll expenses. The grant program funded through the CARES Act will go to 10,000 businesses by the end of the year.

Applications are due next month, but the Connecticut Restaurant Association says the money is pennies compared to what other states are doing and says the eligibility limits will leave thousands of small businesses out of the running.

“Help to keep these small businesses, minority-owned, women-owned, most at risk in terms of the shortfall that has hit our economy,” Gov. Lamont said.

Half of the total $50 million dollars in the grant program will go to disadvantaged urban and rural communities.