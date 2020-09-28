Music halls, concert venues set to reopen as part of CT Phase 3 reopening plan

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is moving into Phase Three of the COVID-19 shutdown reopening plan on Oct. 8. That means indoor performing art venues will be able to open at 50% capacity with masks and social distancing requirements.

For many venues, they have been shut down since March and this will be the first time reopening.

While closed, many theaters have transitioned to online virtual performances like Shubert Theater in New Haven.

News 8 talked with a representative with the Bushnell Performing Arts Theater in Hartford about their reopening plans. They said in a statement, “We are currently reimagining how we might present live performance in our spaces in new ways that allow for the types of social distancing currently being recommended.”

While some venues are looking forward to reopening and welcoming patrons back, others are still waiting for the state to provide more information and guidance before they make the call to open their doors again.