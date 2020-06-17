Nail salons, tattoo studios back in business as part of Phase 2 reopening

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)—Nails salons and tattoo studios are back in business Wednesday.

“It’s crazy busy. We are booked solid now for about three weeks,” said Eileen Marquez, co-owner of Esthetique on Whitney.

You can expect an altered experience with little contact.

“As soon as you come in, we take everyone’s temperature. We space appointments apart,” said Nicole Katz, co-owner of Esthetique on Whitney.

Marquez added, “As you walk in, the receptionist does have a piece of plexiglass she is behind. Each station has plexiglass up.”

Walk-ins are a thing of the past.

Elena Pace works at Esthetique on Whitney. She said, “We are absolutely taking appointments only. We are having people call before they get here. So that we don’t have people in and out.”

“There is no waiting area. It’s closed. They wait in their car and we will give them a call when we’re ready,” said Marquez.

Darkside Tattoo in East Haven is also taking preventative measures.

The owner, Sean O’Hara said, “When a customer arrives, we let you know when your artist is ready to see you. We will ask you questions and have you fill out a form. It says you haven’t been in contact, or feel sick and we are going to be taking temperatures at the door just to safeguard.”

They’re doing everything they can to accommodate clients.

“Some of us, before this started, we’re booked up to a year or more in advance. So we now have three months of clients I missed their appointments. So as you can imagine, it’s a huge undertaking to try and reschedule those,” said O’Hara.