New Haven hosting The Big Connect Business Expo

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Big Connect Business Expo is kicking off in New Haven on Thursday.

Businesses from around the country will gather at the Omni New Haven hotel for a day full of events and seminars to grow their companies.

It’s free to attend! So if you want to learn about the latest in digital marketing or make those networking connections, it all kicks off from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

