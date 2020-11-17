 

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson to host Women’s Power Panel at The Big Connect virtual business expo

by: WTNH.com Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a big day for anyone trying to manage a business in a pandemic or juggling work and family during this difficult time right now.

The Big Connect is happening this week from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and this year it’s a virtual business expo! It’s a four-day expo featuring key speakers each day.

On Tuesday, News 8’s Laura Hutchinson is hosting a Women’s Power Panel about navigating resiliency while leading others through a crisis. Her panel is from 11 a.m. to noon.

You can participate by visiting the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce website.

