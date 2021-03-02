Non-profit officials voicing anger at Gov. Lamont’s proposed budget that would slash their funding

Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds who work in the non-profit field are angry and frustrated. Many are taking aim at the governor’s proposed budget.

Fundraising is down and they say the governor’s proposed budget is making matters worse. More than 200 people spoke in a virtual hearing Tuesday with the Appropriations Committee. Some non-profits, like the Diaper Bank, are seeing cuts, but others watched their funding stay the same since 2007. When you factor in inflation, they argue they’re behind $500 million.

And that doesn’t even count the COVID expenses. Oak Hill helps folks with disabilities and they report they’re spending $125,000 a month on COVID supplies.

“As you can hear I’m extremely frustrated. We continue to be ignored. We continue to be passed over as a priority in the budget,” Barry Simon of Oak Hill says.

“The Governor has said himself that the budget that he proposes is a starting point for negotiations. We feel that we have a great case to make,” says Gian-Carl Casa, Pres. & CEO. “We know we have strong support in the General Assembly and hopefully, he’ll agree in the end to a budget to the kinds of increases that we feel non-profits need.”

Testimony went on for several hours and it will continue on Thursday. The committee will have to put out a budget proposal by April 24.