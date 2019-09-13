Old Navy plans to open 800 new stores

(CNN) — Old Navy must be doing well — The company has plans to open 800 new stores!

On Thursday at its investor event, Old Navy, which has about 1,200 stores, said it wants to reach the 2,000 mark by opening stores in smaller, mostly underserved communities.

Old Navy opened 145 stores between 2016 and 2018.

The Gap said earlier this year that it plans to spin off Old Navy into a public company in 2020.

The company has not laid out a timeline for that expansion.

