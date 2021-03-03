Owner and founder of Metro Pooch sits down with News 8 to talk about their new K9 enrichment center in Guilford

(WTNH) — During this Women’s History Month, we are spotlighting women-owned businesses and the dreams they dare to dream and then make them a reality.

Kristen Delea-Sacco, the owner of Metro Pooch, says it’s a place where pets can stay and play, get trained and be groomed. She has also brought in her two young daughters Harper and Giuliana into the business where they learn the ins and outs of entrepreneurship at an early stage.

Kristen started her business back in 2010 in North Branford and now has built another place in Guilford that looks like a spa.

To find out more about the Metro Pooch, visit their website.