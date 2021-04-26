‘Drinks on Us’: Participating CT restaurants and bars offering free drinks with proof of vaccination

Conn. (WTNH) — As part of an incentive to getting a COVID-19 vaccine, the state created a deal with participating restaurants and bars in Connecticut to provide free drinks.

Starting on May 19th, with proof of getting vaccinated, people will be offered a drink on the house. It’s part of a program called, “CT DRINKS ON US.”

Drinks can be alcoholic or non-alcoholic.

“Could be a lemonade, could be a cool frosty. Probably not their high price champagne, but we’re doing everything we can to give you an incentive so that you know if you’ve been vaccinated come on in,” said Gov Ned Lamont.

Executive Director CT Restaurant Association Scott Dolch added, “We’re talking about it’s kind of a ‘thank you’. Like, we wouldn’t have this date if it wasn’t for everybody pitching in and helping our industry, but also going to get the vaccine because they know it’s helping us protect the most vulnerable, and get us back to a sense of normalcy again this summer.”

If your entire party can show proof of being vaccinated, each person is eligible for a free drink.