(WTNH) - You could soon be seeing fewer Pier 1 Imports around.

Pier 1 Imports announced on Thursday a new plan for 2020 which includes the consideration of closing up to 145 locations.

That's on top of the 30 stores it has already closed. No word on how many employees this could affect or if any locations in Connecticut will be impacted.