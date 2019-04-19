Business

Pier 1 Imports may close 145 stores

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 06:16 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 06:16 AM EDT

(WTNH) - You could soon be seeing fewer Pier 1 Imports around.

Pier 1 Imports announced on Thursday a new plan for 2020 which includes the consideration of closing up to 145 locations.

Related: Businesses in the same plazas as Stop & Shop also take hits from strike

That's on top of the 30 stores it has already closed. No word on how many employees this could affect or if any locations in Connecticut will be impacted.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center