Pratt and Whitney showcases manufacturing careers to teachers, guidance counselors

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 06:39 AM EDT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - It's National Manufacturing Day and Pratt and Whitney is doing something special to celebrate!

The company is opening its doors in East Hartford to showcase the "new age" of manufacturing to teachers and guidance counselors from across the state.

"Makers Wanted" is to make educators more aware of the careers that are critical to our state's competitiveness.

According to Pratt and Whitney, manufacturers in the state account for 10.8 percent of the total output, employing 9.5 percent of the workforce. 
    
Educators will take a tour of the customer training center, in addition to the manufacturing floor at the facility at 420 Airport Avenue. The event begins at 9 a.m. 

