Questions remain as restaurant owners brace for what state reopening will look like after spending weeks preparing for phase one

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Phase one reopening of Connecticut begins Wednesday. That means restaurants are gearing up to see some of the first in-person customers they’ve had in months since the COVID-19 shutdowns. But there are still a lot of questions and uncertainty about how things will go.

Restaurant owners are painting and sprucing up. They’re putting out tables, chairs, and umbrellas. They’re also stocking up on newly-required necessities.

“Paper plates, paper silverware,” said Khalil Elsankaroi, owner of Chaps in New Haven, “gloves, masks, stuff like that.”

Elsankaroi is trying to recoup losses from a graduation season that never happened.

“We depend on this time of the year, it’s our big time,” he said.

RELATED: Downtown New Haven business district a ghost town after Yale Univ. community sent home amid pandemic

“I just want to see people back in here. We’ve been here for 21 years,” said Eamonn Ryan, owner of The Playwright Irish Pub in Hamden.

He’s been painting, refilling hand sanitizer, and spacing out outdoor tables.

“Some of the staff are coming in as well to get familiar with the new rules and regulations and get everything set up,” said Ryan.

He says business owners paid attention to Governor Ned Lamont’s last-minute decision to push back opening for hair salons yesterday.

RELATED: Some relieved, others livid: Gov. Lamont delays reopening hair salons, barbershops to June 1

“It was a shock and I’d be pretty mad if it happened to me now because I’ve been here day and night working and getting prepped and getting everything ready and spending money and then you can’t even open,” Ryan said.

But all lights are green for outdoor dining.

Both restauranteurs say the partial opening will not be enough to get them back to normal, but, it’s “One step to cut down the things between nothing at all or just a little bit to start with,” said Elsankaroi

They’re bringing back some of the staff they had to layoff or furlough.

“You can’t say what’s going to happen. You have to go day by day and see how everything goes,” said Ryan.

Consumer confidence will likely play a big role tomorrow. Customers will need to feel safe to go out and enjoy a meal.

The governor himself told News 8 previously that he plans to stay home for at least the first day to see how things go.