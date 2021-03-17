Restaurants in CT facing shortage of workers as they ramp up for full capacity on Friday, now hiring

Conn. (WTNH) — The restaurant business is facing another obstacle this week as they head to full capacity. Many restaurants are trying to fill spots but can’t.

If you have a hunger to learn and be a part of the restaurant business, owners want you. They say hiring has been difficult, maybe even more difficult than when they had to let people go. They’re opening to full capacity on Friday, but they can’t seem to fill several positions that have been left open due to pandemic lay-offs.

“We’re trying to get the best people in here front of the house, back of the house, and it’s a challenge because everyone else is opening up I’m going to full capacity.”

Max Oyster Bar owner Bob Cooke says the Max restaurant group is offering up to $1,000 dollar sign-up bonuses as an incentive. People need to stay for a minimum of six months.

“People are still home collecting their stimulus refusing to work. We’re lucky I’ve got 95% of my original staff back so we’re still pretty strong,” Cooke says.

They, like other restaurants, have put up several hiring ads on Indeed and Craigslist. The plea for recruiting people in the restaurant business has poured over to Instagram.

“If you go through the Instagram feeds, of all of our restaurants say they’re posting for jobs,” Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association Scott Dolch explains the struggle. “It can be a big challenge right now because there are thousands and thousands of jobs right now that are all out there.”

Scott Smith, vice president and chief operating officer of Max Restaurant Group, says they’re willing to take people who don’t have industry experience, acknowledging that everyone needs work.

“If they have the right attitude and the right personality, you know, we’ll make a restaurant person out of just about anybody.”

The CT Restaurant Association is also helping recruit. So if you’re looking for a job, head to this website.