Rise in temps leads to increase in summer business along shoreline

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– As temperatures climb, so does summer business along the shoreline.

You could say over the past few months places along the shoreline like Madison have been a ghost town. But as temperatures start to increase, well it’s a change of scenery that businesses are happy about.

Open is a four letter word that’s brought a lot of happiness to customers and business owners in Madison…

“Luckily we didn’t have to close down for Covid, we’ve been able to adjust to the transitions, taking people outside, following all the precautions so we’ve been luckily able to do that,” said Marycolleen Whitney, Manager of Life Bowls.

While places like Life Bowls have been lucky to stay open, they say they’re busier than ever the past few days.

“A hundred percent people are coming out with their families, they’re taking bike rides here, there’s a lot of people out and you can just see the joy in their faces finally being able to come out,” said Whitney.

And it’s not just Madison residents making their way to the shops. It’s no surprise when it gets hot people across the state head to the beaches, and in Madison the streets have been filled.

“We have a ton of cold drinks, cold smoothies, frozen acai bowls, pitaya bowls and it’s very refreshing to have after a day after the beach and your morning walk,” said Whitney.

Monday, temperatures are expected to soar which means more people heading to the shore.

“People have been coming out in droves,” said Whitney.

After a rough couple months for businesses, they say they’re happy to have the customers as long as they’re following safe social distancing guidelines.

“We’re really excited to have our staff back and ready to take on the summer,” said Whitney.