Breaking News
5-year-old child struck, injured by SUV in Watertown

Rise in temps leads to increase in summer business along shoreline

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– As temperatures climb, so does summer business along the shoreline.

You could say over the past few months places along the shoreline like Madison have been a ghost town. But as temperatures start to increase, well it’s a change of scenery that businesses are happy about.

Open is a four letter word that’s brought a lot of happiness to customers and business owners in Madison…

“Luckily we didn’t have to close down for Covid, we’ve been able to adjust to the transitions, taking people outside, following all the precautions so we’ve been luckily able to do that,” said Marycolleen Whitney, Manager of Life Bowls.

While places like Life Bowls have been lucky to stay open, they say they’re busier than ever the past few days.

“A hundred percent people are coming out with their families, they’re taking bike rides here, there’s a lot of people out and you can just see the joy in their faces finally being able to come out,” said Whitney.

And it’s not just Madison residents making their way to the shops. It’s no surprise when it gets hot people across the state head to the beaches, and in Madison the streets have been filled.

“We have a ton of cold drinks, cold smoothies, frozen acai bowls, pitaya bowls and it’s very refreshing to have after a day after the beach and your morning walk,” said Whitney.

Monday, temperatures are expected to soar which means more people heading to the shore.

“People have been coming out in droves,” said Whitney.

After a rough couple months for businesses, they say they’re happy to have the customers as long as they’re following safe social distancing guidelines.

“We’re really excited to have our staff back and ready to take on the summer,” said Whitney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Rise in temps leads to increase in summer business along shoreline

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise in temps leads to increase in summer business along shoreline"

Caught on Camera: Police officer rescues swimmer in distress in West Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught on Camera: Police officer rescues swimmer in distress in West Haven"

WEB EXTRA: West Haven PD water rescue

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: West Haven PD water rescue"

New Haven's Christopher Columbus statue target of recent vandalization

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven's Christopher Columbus statue target of recent vandalization"

18-year-old SCSU student from Meriden killed, another seriously injured in double motor vehicle rollover crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "18-year-old SCSU student from Meriden killed, another seriously injured in double motor vehicle rollover crash"

Meriden police investigate fatal shooting of 24-year-old man at Comfort Inn

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Meriden police investigate fatal shooting of 24-year-old man at Comfort Inn"
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss