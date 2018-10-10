Sears hires a bankruptcy expert
(CNN) - If Sears wants to avoid bankruptcy, it'll practically have to pull a rabbit out of a hat. The company thinks it found a director who can help do the trick.
Sears (SHLD) announced Tuesday that it hired Alan Carr as an independent director. Carr is CEO of restructuring advisory firm Drivetrain, which guides companies through complex transformations such as the one Sears' management has endorsed.
With $134 million worth of debt payments coming due October 15 and a dwindling cash hoard to pay it back, Sears is desperately trying to restructure its debt this week to avoid bankruptcy. Sears wants to reduce its debt load by 80%, hoping creditors will bite at the chance to make a deal while the company is still a going concern.
But many flailing retailers have tried that tactic before and failed (see: Toys "R" Us). Creditors will probably want to try their hand in bankruptcy court, where they might be able to get a slightly better return.
Sears hopes Carr can be the salesman it needs to win over creditors. If not, he could guide Sears through a bankruptcy -- he was previously a bankruptcy attorney at New York law firm Skadden Arps.
"Alan brings deep experience as a director for companies that went through complex organizational change," said Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, in a statement. "We are pleased to welcome him to the board and look forward to the benefit of his expertise as we work to maximize value for the company and its stakeholders."
Sears' stock is down 83% this year, to below $1 a share. Shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday.
More Stories
-
- Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote
- Florida Panhandle braces for Michael, now a Category 4 storm
- Sears hires a bankruptcy expert
- Red Cross urging organizations to host blood drives
- PD: Man shoots, kills suspect who stabbed him, his cousin in New Haven
- Pedestrian succumbs to injuries after being struck by vehicle in North Stonington
- Live Cams: Tracking Hurricane Michael
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Major Hurricane Michael bearing down on Florida Panhandle
A fast and furious Hurricane Michael sped toward the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday night with 120 mph winds and a potential storm surge of 13 feet, giving tens of thousands of people precious little time to get out or board up.Read More »
- 5 CT Red Cross volunteers to deploy as Hurricane Michael approaches
- Officials prepare for impact of Hurricane Michael
- Fast-moving Hurricane Michael menaces Florida Panhandle
- Florida sheriff's office issues 'trespass warning' for Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Michael
- US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
- Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
- Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Red Cross urging organizations to host blood drives
The American Red Cross is urging individuals or organizations to host blood...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Man shoots, kills suspect who stabbed him, his cousin in New Haven
New Haven police are trying to piece together a rather bizarre double...Read More »
-
Pedestrian succumbs to injuries after being struck by vehicle in North Stonington
Officials have sent out an update on the pedestrian that was hit on Tuesday...Read More »
-
New Haven PD: One dead, two others stabbed at Sperry and Goffe Streets
New Haven police confirms to News 8 that one person is dead, two others...Read More »
-
Gene-editing technology could leave mosquitoes unable to produce
Mosquitoes aren't just pesky nuisances... they also carry deadly diseases...Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update- Wednesday Morning
Headlines from WTNH.com.Read More »
-
Weather Wednesday
Summer Today!Read More »
-
EARLY WEDNESDAY WEATHER UPDATE
Dress for summer today. Umbrella Thursday and Sweatshirt weather for the weekend!!! CAT 4 HURRICANE MICHAEL INTO FLORIDA PANHANDLE THIS AFTERNOON!!!Read More »