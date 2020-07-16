Small Business Spotlight: Modern Milkman connecting communities to farms

(WTNH) — During these uncertain times, everyday services are turning back the clock to continue serving their customers. Even in the milkman is making a comeback.

A long-time Connecticut dairy farm is delivering farm-fresh food to a dozen CT towns and he’s looking to expand.

In Wednesday’s Small Business Spotlight, Seth Bahler from Oakridge Dairy and The Modern Milkman joins News 8 to talk about his delivery model’s success during the pandemic and its scalability in other communities. See the full interview in the video above.