Small Business Spotlight: Wynter’s Whisk, Madison chef delivers healthy, gourmet meals daily

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday’s Small Business Spotlight features a chef from Madison who got innovative during the pandemic and starting an online gourmet meal delivering service.

Wynter’s Whisk delivers fresh, healthy, gourmet meals directly to people’s homes. Her idea for the service came when everyone began to spend most of their time at home when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Wynter’s Whisk delivers in the North Branford/Madison area for a $5 delivery fee. More for further distances.

Wynter studied french cuisine in France and in New York. She also worked with Jacques Pepin, worked as a chef in many restaurants, and, for several years now, has worked as a private chef.

Hear more about Wynter’s Whisk cooking classes for kids and adults in the video above.