Small CT businesses to receive $3 million grant amid pandemic

(WTNH) — More help is coming to small businesses in New Haven, Hartford, Litchfield and Fairfield Counties.

A $3 million grant is coming from the federal government to small businesses in the state. A community investment corporation in Hamden will distribute the money.

“CIC is an organization that supports small business growth. They are not a bank, but they do provide capital to small business to get started and through this grant to sustain while under stress no one anticipated,” Rep. Jim Himes.

Congresswoman Tosa DeLauro says the money is part of an effort to allow state and local entities to be able to help those who can’t obtain traditional bank financing.