States sue to stop $26.5 billion Sprint-T-Mobile deal
NEW YORK (AP) - A group of state attorneys general led by New York and California filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to block T-Mobile's $26.5 billion bid for Sprint, citing consumer harm.
The state attorneys general said the merger would hurt competition and drive up prices for cellphone service. They said the promised benefits, such as better networks in rural areas and faster service overall, cannot be verified, while eliminating a major wireless company will immediately harm consumers.
Related: Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in all-stock deal
New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that combining the two companies would "cause irreparable harm to mobile subscribers nationwide by cutting access to affordable, reliable wireless service for millions of Americans." She said the deal would particularly affect lower-income and minority communities in New York and other urban areas.
Other attorneys general joining Tuesday's lawsuit are from Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Virginia and Wisconsin. All 10 attorneys general are Democrats. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in New York.
It's an unusual step by the state attorneys general ahead of a decision by federal antitrust authorities. The Justice Department's decision is pending. The Republican majority of the Federal Communications Commission supports the deal .
T-Mobile declined comment. Sprint and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Amanda Wait, an antitrust lawyer and former Federal Trade Commission lawyer, said states could be suing if they expect the Justice Department to come to a different conclusion than they have reached.
One famous example of when the states and federal government diverged on a big antitrust case was in the fight against Microsoft, although that was not a merger case. Several states dissented from the Justice Department's settlement roughly 20 years ago.
T-Mobile and Sprint have argued that they need to bulk up to upgrade to a fast, powerful "5G" mobile network that competes with Verizon and AT&T. The companies are appealing to President Donald Trump's desire for the U.S. to "win" a global 5G race.
Consumer advocates, labor unions and many Democratic lawmakers worry that the deal could mean job cuts, higher wireless prices and a hit to the rural cellphone market.
T-Mobile and Sprint announced the deal more than a year ago, saying their combined pocketbooks and holdings of "spectrum," or the airwaves that carry cellphone signals, could result in a better 5G network than what either company could build on its own. It's an assessment several Wall Street analysts have agreed with. The U.S. is in a politically sensitive race with China to be on top as this technology is developed and implemented.
The two companies previously tried to combine during the Obama administration but regulators rebuffed them. They resumed talks on combining once Trump took office, hoping for more industry-friendly regulators.
T-Mobile has a reputation for consumer-friendly changes to the cellphone industry. T-Mobile and Sprint led the return of unlimited-data cellphone plans, for example. T-Mobile, trying to reassure critics, promised the FCC it would build out a 5G network and invest in rural broadband on a specific timeframe or pay penalties. It also promised to sell off Sprint's prepaid Boost Mobile brand and keep price increases on hold for three years.
That was enough for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to back the deal. The other two Republican commissioners indicated they would join him to seal the agency's formal approval for the deal, which is still pending.
Public-interest advocates said these conditions did not address the deal's main criticisms — higher prices in the long run and less wireless competition— and would be difficult for regulators to enforce.
The Justice Department evaluates deals using stricter criteria than the FCC's "public interest" standard — namely whether they harm competition and raise prices for consumers. Staff attorneys at DOJ have reportedly told the companies they won't approve the deal as proposed, but the ultimate decision lies with Makan Delrahim, the top antitrust official who was a political appointee.
Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank owns Sprint, while Germany's Deutsche Telekom owns T-Mobile.
More Stories
-
- Metro-North job offer derailed after NHPS loses thousands of transcripts
- Salem butcher is cut above the rest on national TV show
- Lamont says UTC pledges to keep Pratt & Whitney here, add 1,000 jobs
- How sleeping with the television on could pack on pounds
- Referendum on town, school budgets in Preston
- Man, woman arraigned in New Haven after FBI shootout in New York
- Victim identified in fatal dump truck accident in New Milford
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
Space enthusiasts and sky-watchers around the world are in for a treat as the largest planet in the solar system puts on a show in June.Read More »
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Clear and cool Tuesday evening
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Jennifer Dulos' family spokesperson releases statement
A spokesperson for the family of missing New Canaan mom, Jennifer Farber...Read More »
-
Metro-North job offer derailed after NHPS loses thousands of transcripts
April 30 was supposed to be the start of Erica Robinson's new career at...Read More »
-
Salem butcher is cut above the rest on national TV show
Long before Sean Kelley showcased his meat cutting skills on a national...Read More »
-
How sleeping with the television on could pack on pounds
A new study says seemingly harmless sleeping habits could affect your body...Read More »
-
Referendum on town, school budgets in Preston
The polls are still open in Preston for Tuesday's budget referendum.Read More »
Video Center
-
TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER UPDATE
Wonderful Wednesday!! Close to a Washout Thursday. Better Friday. Super Saturday!!!Read More »
-
Digital Update for Tuesday evening
Digital Update for Tuesday evening:•Fotis Dulos bonds out of jail•One killed in Route 7 crash in New Milford•Lamont: UTC to hire 1,000 people at Pratt, keeps Otis in CTRead More »
-
Web Extra: Fotis Dulos returns to his Farmington home after posting bond; drone
News 8 captured drone footage of Fotis Dulos' Farmington home Tuesday, after he plead not guilty and posted his $500,000 bond. Fotis is the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan. She has been missing for over two weeks.Read More »