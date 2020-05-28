Stop & Shop extends 10 percent pay increase for hourly workers

(WTNH)– Stop & Shop has announced that they are extending its 10 percent pay increase for hourly store associates through July 4.

The grocery chain says the appreciation pay recognizes the efforts of its workers during the Covid-19 pandemic and covers nearly 56,000 associates in over 400 stores throughout the Northeast.

“With incredible dedication, teamwork and care for our customers, Stop & Shop associates are continuing to make extraordinary contributions throughout this situation. The Stop & Shop team continues to play a vital role in serving the needs of our local communities and ensuring that our neighbors have uninterrupted access to the food they need. We are deeply thankful for this tremendous work.” Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop President

The pay increase was first announced by Stop & Shop on March 20 and then extended through the end of May.

New associates hired prior to May 30 will also receive the pay increase. The company has hired more than 8,000 new employees since mid-March.

Stop & Shop will also continue to implement safety measures to protect the health of associates and customers during the pandemic.