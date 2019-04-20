Business

Study: Connecticut ranked 4th most innovative economy in country

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 10:48 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 10:48 PM EDT

(WTNH) - You hear a lot about companies packing up and leaving Connecticut but it's not all bad news for our state's economy.

A new Bloomberg study ranks Connecticut with the fourth most innovative economy in the country. 

The report looks at factors like research and development, patent activity, productivity, and the number of people with science and engineering degrees. 

Only California, Massachusetts, and Washington ranked higher than us.

