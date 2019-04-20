Study: Connecticut ranked 4th most innovative economy in country
(WTNH) - You hear a lot about companies packing up and leaving Connecticut but it's not all bad news for our state's economy.
A new Bloomberg study ranks Connecticut with the fourth most innovative economy in the country.
The report looks at factors like research and development, patent activity, productivity, and the number of people with science and engineering degrees.
Only California, Massachusetts, and Washington ranked higher than us.
