Business

Study: Connecticut ranked next to last in fiscal health among states

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 04:31 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 04:59 PM EDT

(WTNH) - When it comes to states' abilities to meet short and long-term bills, Connecticut was found to be almost at the bottom, according to a new report.

A Mercatus Center Report ranked Connecticut at 49th in the nation for fiscal condition.

Related Content: Bradley International Airport ranks #3 in Best U.S. Airports list

"The state must get its fiscal house in order or small Connecticut businesses will pack up and move or close down..." National Federation of Independent Business Connecticut State Director Andrew Markowski cautioned.

In the report, Connecticut edged out Illinois to avoid the bottom spot.

To view the full list, click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center