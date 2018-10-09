Study: Connecticut ranked next to last in fiscal health among states

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WTNH) - When it comes to states' abilities to meet short and long-term bills, Connecticut was found to be almost at the bottom, according to a new report.

A Mercatus Center Report ranked Connecticut at 49th in the nation for fiscal condition.

"The state must get its fiscal house in order or small Connecticut businesses will pack up and move or close down..." National Federation of Independent Business Connecticut State Director Andrew Markowski cautioned.

In the report, Connecticut edged out Illinois to avoid the bottom spot.

