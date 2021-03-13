Subway moving some corporate jobs from Milford to Florida

Business

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut-based Subway has announced it will be moving some jobs out of its headquarters in Milford.

The sandwich company was founded in Connecticut and its headquarters has been in Milford for years.

State Senator James Maroney represents Milford. He said in part, “It is disappointing to hear Subway will be moving some positions to Florida. Unfortunately, it is a trend for many companies to relocate employees to be closer to where the CEO lives and it’s unfortunate there will be more layoffs as units will close here. The good news is, a majority of employees will remain in Milford.”

