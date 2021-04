Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbridge native Topper Luciani, who now lives in Texas, started his sustainable clothing company Goodfair in Houston in 2019.

Luciani’s company made it on Forbes 1000 from Forbes magazine spotlighting entrepreneurial heroes. With online thrift store Goodfair, Luciani is lowering consumers’ carbon footprints by bringing the surplus of clothing donations back to the market by the bundle.

Find out more in the interview above and through the official Goodfair website.