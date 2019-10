(CNN) — Some Target employees say they’ve seen their hours cut following a wage increase.

Two years ago, Target announced it was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour, but some workers say the wage increases are not helping because their schedules have been cut.

That’s making it difficult to keep their health insurance, and in some cases, to pay their bills.

A spokesperson for Target says existing staffers are working on average, “Approximately the same number of hours as they were last year.”