The new store on the block draws a long line of people before doors open
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - There were high fives as the line got moving when the doors opened for the newest L.L. Bean retail store in Connecticut. This one is at The Shops at Yale.
Company spokesperson Eric Smith said, "They started lining up I think at 5:00 a.m. so it's an exciting morning here."
The first 200 people inside got gift cards, some up to $500.
Dylan Sloan crunched the numbers on a spreadsheet to maximize potential winnings.
Pointing to it he said, "If you can see right there, there's a little thing of eight people. So we brought eight people here and I'd say we're each ending up with $70 to $80. I'd say that's not too bad."
Not too bad, but nothing like what Jeff Schlosser grabbed from the bag. He exclaimed "I won $500 man, whoa!"
The store has everything outdoors for shoppers, including the iconic waterproof boots. To "Be An Outsider" fills the nine thousand square foot space covering two floors.
A special sale is going on as well.
Jeff said, "I'm not going to spend it all in one shot, so I'll probably be back a couple of times."
In all 60 jobs have been created here.
And the celebrating has just begun.
"Saturday and Sunday," said Eric. "We have an outdoor block party. We've got free yoga at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 am. We've got free food. There will be live music so it will be a party all weekend long."
This is the fourth L.L. Bean store in Connecticut.
