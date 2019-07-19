Toys ‘R’ Us is making a comeback

FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, a woman enters a Toys R Us store in Paramus, N.J. Toys R Us CEO David Brandon told employees Wednesday, March 14, 2018, that the company’s plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained by The Associated […]

(WTNH)–Toys ‘R’ Us is about to rise from the dead after closing down nationwide.

The new owner of the name “Tru Kids Brands” says they are getting ready to open two new stores in November in Texas and New Jersey. More stores will open next year.

The new Toys ‘R’ Us won’t be packed with toys like the old ones, but will instead have more of a high tech, interactive experience for parents and kids.

