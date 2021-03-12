Two new downtown Wallingford businesses celebrate grand openings during pandemic

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — You might think opening a business during a pandemic would be a bad idea. But that does not appear to be the case in Wallingford, where two new businesses opened earlier this month.

The Corner Market sits appropriately at the corner of North Orchard and Central streets. Doors to the business opened about a week ago, but this grand opening makes it official.

Mayor William Dickerson Jr. said, “Economically it’s an opportunity for the owner, certainly they want to make a living, it’s an opportunity for people who live in the community, especially in downtown, there’s no other place to get groceries.”

Luis Quizhpi co-owns the Corner Market with his brother. His experience in the grocery business dates back 12 years. The market has many household staples, but this is just the beginning.

Quizphi said, “In the future, I want something like a deli, and the meat in the back, you know, little by little.”

The moment you walk through the door, you will be greeted by fresh produce. But Luis tells News 8 that some of the specialty items in the store come straight from Ecuador.

Just across the street, the entrepreneurial spirit is also alive and well at J. Carvers Restaurant.

Collectively, the family has about 100 years of experience, but the doors at this location opened about a week ago despite the pandemic.

Michael Gould Jr. said, “We also think that we’re kind of rounding the corner with COVID. Everybody’s becoming vaccinated. It’s kind of a good time to open a business…we’re getting our feet wet.”